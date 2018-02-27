Severe weather causes road closures in Allen and Beauregard Parish

Severe weather in Southwest Louisiana is causing roads to flood in Allen and Beauregard Parish.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is asking residents to take alternate routes if the encounter any of these roadways:

Arkadelphia Road near the bridge

6 Mile Creek area

Palestine Road

Ten Mile Road-south of Caskey Road and at the bridge

N. Carpenters Bridge Road

Tom Jeff Road

Area near the Oakdale Dam

Old River Mill Road

Hardwood Mill Road

River Dam Road

River Road near Shallowhole Road

Shallowhole Road

Avoid these roads in Beauregard Parish:

Harrington Drive near Bundick Lake

Morrow Bridge Road near Bundick Lake

KPLC will continue to update this story as more details become available.

