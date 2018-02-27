Bus stolen from Jennings High found in Crowley

The school bus missing from Jennings High School has now been located.

The 2017 Bluebird bus was stolen from the high school at 3:30 a.m.

The bus, #301, was seen on video surveillance heading north on La. 102. Jennings Police Department officials announced that the bus had been stolen on the office's Facebook page.

Residents reported having seen the bus in the Crowley area.

