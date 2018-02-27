International experts will meet with Louisiana coastal partners for climate change strategy session

International experts are meeting with Louisiana coastal partners for strategy sessions that address climate change, according to a news release from the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Rockefeller Foundations have awarded two grants totaling $1 million to a coalition of local partners including The University of New Orleans-Center for Hazards Assessment, Response & Technology (UNO-CHART), the Foundation for Louisiana (FFL), and Concordia LLC. They will be having a roundtable discussion addressing global climate change over a three-part series.

This roundtable will include international experts, state leaders, and community organizers to share strategies and lay a blueprint to combat growing threats from climate-induced coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and extreme flooding, according to the news release. The goal is to bring more awareness about the environment.

"The growing threats that coastal communities are facing must not be taken lightly," Samuel Carter, director of the Resilience Accelerator at 100 Resilient Cities, says.

For more information visit https://lasafe.la.gov/

