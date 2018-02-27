McNeese State University accreditation reaffirmed for 10 years

Accreditation for McNeese State University has been reaffirmed for an additional 10 years.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) announced that after a comprehensive review, McNeese's academic and administrative programs are up to standard.

"Reaffirmation of accreditation is very important because it signifies that McNeese programs meet high standards as the result of a rigorous external review process that evaluates compliance against a common set of standards," said McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burkel.

The SACSCOC accreditation standards review institutional integrity, effective governance, financial sustainability and appropriate student support services. The accreditation reaffirmation process also requires the university to submit a quality enhancement plan that makes a positive impact on student learning and determines an institution's eligibility to receive federal funding for student financial aid and its ability to accept transfer academic credits from other colleges and universities.

McNeese has been accredited since 1954.

"I wish to thank our faculty and staff for their work towards this outstanding achievement," Dr. Daryl Burkel said.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.