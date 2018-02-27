Retired football player Nate Livings reads to kids at local libraries

Retired offensive lineman, Nate Livings, is reading his new book to kids at Lake Charles libraries.

Livings is from Lake Charles and about a year ago, he got the inspiration to write a book after he and his son took a trip to his brother's football game.

Livings recalls, "McNeese went up to Dallas and played and we went and checked 'em out, me and my son. So, I took pictures the whole trip. When I got home, I said, 'This is a book'!"

He and Chris Robinson wrote, "Big Boy Nate's First Football Road Trip" and Livings has been visiting local libraries so he can read his book to the children.

If you'd like to catch another Nate Livings reading, he'll be at the following libraries tonight and tomorrow:

Tuesday, Feb 27 at 4 p.m. – Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., 721-7095

Wednesday, Feb 28 at 5:30 p.m. – Epps Memorial Library, 1320 N. Simmons St., 721-7090

For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.

