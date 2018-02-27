Two committees of the Calcasieu Parish School Board to meet Feb. 27

Two different committees of the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be meeting Feb. 27.

The Administrative and Personnel committee meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Calcasieu Parish School board room on Broad Street in Lake Charles.

Members will discuss "Lunching with Law Enforcement," a new program started with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office to help strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and the community, and deter youth violence.

Another topic for discussion will be leasing buses and maintenance services to maintain reliable transportation for students.

The Long Range Planning Committee meeting will follow immediately after.

