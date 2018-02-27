New elementary STEM school opening

The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted in favor of opening a new STEM-based elementary school this fall.

E.K. Key Citgo Innovation Academy will be a magnet, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics school that will encourage hands-on learning and develop problem-solving skills.

The school will be located on the E.K. Key Elementary campus and will have six classrooms, a lab, and a teacher resource room.

Students will partake in recess, field trips, assemblies, and other activities with the students of E.K. Key Elementary.

Students zoned for high school in Sulphur, Vinton, Starks, DeQuincy, or Westlake that are entering grades K through 5 may register for testing to be admitted.

Applications to take an admissions test are now being accepted, and registration ends on March 16.

Applicants will be ranked according to their test scores, and only 24 students will be admitted per grade.

