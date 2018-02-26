11 promoted to rank of Eagle Scout

A big night for some fine young men in Lake Charles on Monday night.

Eleven Boy Scouts spent years developing character and learning self-reliance by participating in a variety of outdoor activities and education programs.

They have reached the pinnacle by being promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout.

Hunter Newton is 14 years old, but he's been in Scouting since first grade.

His Eagle project was a tough one - improving a Louisiana State Park.

"My project was redoing 20 picnic tables at Sam Houston Jones State Park. We sanded the tables, we pressure washed them and repainted them. That was the big work and helped the park", said Newton.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank achievement attainable in the Boy Scouting program and it's not easy. Only four percent of Boy Scouts ever make the rank of Eagle Scout.

