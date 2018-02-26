Neighbors upset about height of new home under construction - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Neighbors upset about height of new home under construction

Flooding is a chronic problem in some areas of Southwest Louisiana.   And stricter, higher building requirements keep coming. They require those building homes to elevate least one foot higher than what's called the base flood elevation.

So, a house at the corner of Dewberry Lane and Village Court is to be built on top of dirt brought in, that will make it several feet higher than other homes.

Neighbor Barbara Vangossen is concerned whether runoff from the new house may cause flooding for her.

"Is this going to cause a major runoff that is going to come onto my property and cause me to hold more water," she said.

Vangossen says she and her family moved here in 1995. The area is south of Lake Charles is between Gauthier and Tank Farm roads. 

"I'm not in a flood zone, I have never flooded, I hope it stays that way," she said.

Calcasieu planning director Wes Crain says how high someone must build depends on how low the area is. There are maps that indicate which areas flood and how much above sea level areas are.

"That's roughly about 3 1/2 plus feet that they have to build that their finished floor of their building has to be at," he said of the home 

Crain says they don't have authority to tell people how high they can go. but he adds:

"We are concerned about the people surrounding that so, the contractor is required to make sure that they're affecting, negatively affecting the drainage to the neighbor's tract of land," he said.

Crain says, if residents ask, they can send an inspector to verify parish rules are being followed.  

We reached out to the people building the house but were not able to get them for an interview.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly