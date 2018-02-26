Registering your kindergartner for the 2018-2019 school year at Dolby

In order to pre-register your child for kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year at Dolby, bring the following with you to the school to register your child:

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Immunization Record

Register student(s) on the ORS (Online Registration System) for CPSB

The kiosk to register students is available at the school or you may go online to www.cpsb.org. Click on “Online Registration Application” on left side of page.

Obtain a permit to register from child welfare & attendance (cwa). See information on www.cpsb.org, departments, child welfare & attendance for details.

IN ZONE Permits will be available starting on July 9, 2018. o

OUT OF ZONE Permits applications accepted March 12 – May 31, 2018.

Acceptance or denial notice will be mailed to parent/guardian by July 4, 2018. THE PERMIT MUST BE SUBMITTED TO THE SCHOOL OFFICE AUGUST 1-13, 2018. Your student has a record in CPSB. You do not register in the online registration system. Complete the following for registration:

Create and/or update the student progress center (spc) available on cpsb.org.

Submit an updated immunization record.

