Registering your kindergartner for the 2018-2019 school year at - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Registering your kindergartner for the 2018-2019 school year at Dolby

Registering your kindergartner for the 2018-2019 school year at Dolby

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Connect
Image Courtesy of CPSB Image Courtesy of CPSB
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

In order to pre-register your child for kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year at Dolby, bring the following with you to the school to register your child:

  • Birth Certificate
  • Social Security Card
  • Immunization Record
  • Register student(s) on the ORS (Online Registration System) for CPSB

The kiosk to register students is available at the school or you may go online to www.cpsb.org. Click on “Online Registration Application” on left side of page. 

  • Obtain a permit to register from child welfare & attendance (cwa). See  information on www.cpsb.org, departments, child welfare & attendance for details.
  • IN ZONE Permits will be available starting on July 9, 2018. o
  • OUT OF ZONE Permits applications accepted March 12 – May 31, 2018.

Acceptance or denial notice will be mailed to parent/guardian by July 4, 2018. THE PERMIT MUST BE SUBMITTED TO THE SCHOOL OFFICE AUGUST 1-13, 2018. Your student has a record in CPSB. You do not register in the online registration system. Complete the following for registration:

  •  Create and/or update the student progress center (spc) available on cpsb.org.
  •  Submit an updated immunization record.
  • Obtain a permit to register from child welfare & attendance (cwa). See information on --cpsb.org, departments, child welfare & attendance-- for details. This applies to former pk students too. O in zone permits will be available starting on July 9, 2018.  Zone permits applications accepted March 12 – May 31, 2018.

Acceptance or denial notice will be mailed to parent/guardian by July 4, 2018. The permit must be submitted to the school office August 1 – 13, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly