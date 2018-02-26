2018 Live at the Lakefront kicks off March 9

The seventh annual Live at the Lakefront kicks off on Friday, March 9, at the Lakefront Promenade's Arcade Amphitheatre.

The free event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for three consecutive Fridays in March, and will feature live music, local art and food vendors.

The line up for this year includes:

March 9: Bon Bon Vivant with opening bands Jairus Daigle and the Network and The Pretty Cavaliers.

March 16: The Pine Leaf Boys with opening bands Mason Trail & the Zydeco Rhythm and Sinners.

March 23: The Flamethrowers with opening band The Cards.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No outside ice chests are allowed.

In addition, $1 raffle tickets will be available at each concert for a chance to win a custom Shiner-branded Epiphone Les Paul guitar, which will be given away during the final concert.

For additional information contact the Arts Council at 337-439-2787 or visit www.artscouncilswla.org

