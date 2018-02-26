Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency for Beauregard and 9 other parishes

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for 10 parishes as a result of severe weather and flooding.

Gov. Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, and Grant Parishes as a result of severe weather and flooding. #lagov #lawx https://t.co/NOVk0OK5WZ pic.twitter.com/s3oldQGG92 — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 26, 2018

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive information.

