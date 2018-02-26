Authorities: 12 pounds of cocaine found in gas tank during traffic stop in Sulphur

A Florida man is in custody after concealing 12.2 pounds of cocaine in his gas tank, authorities said.

Kavin Dwayne Grandison, of Pensacola, Florida, was pulled over by the Combined Anti-Drug Team on I-10 in Sulphur for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

During the course of the traffic stop, detectives noticed numerous indicators consistent with in-transit criminal activity, according to Kraus.

Detectives requested permission to conduct a search of the vehicle, which Grandison declined.

Rambo, a police K-9, was used to conduct a free-air sniff around the exterior of the car, Kraus said. The K-9 showed a positive response to drug odor coming from the vehicle.

Following the K-9 alert, CAT detectives conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, recovering 10 bundles of cocaine, with an estimated value of $157,000, from the gas tank, according to Kraus.

Grandison was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges of cocaine possession over 400 grams. There is no bond set at this time.

