Jury finds DeRidder man not guilty in child rape case

A DeRidder man was found not guilty of numerous sex crime charges.

In 2015, 34-year-old Ruben Rios, Jr. was indicted on four counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated crimes against nature. He was accused of raping two victims, both under 13 years old. Rios was in the Army and stationed at Fort Polk at the time of his arrest on April 17, 2015.

The Beauregard Parish District Attorney's office confirmed Monday that Rios was found not guilty on all four counts Saturday night after a jury deliberated for approximately seven hours.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.