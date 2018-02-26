F. K. White placed on precautionary lockdown while CAT team worked in area

F. K. White Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday morning while law enforcement worked an investigation in the area, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

The lockdown was in response an LCPD traffic stop at 10 a.m. that morning where an officer discovered stolen weapons and narcotics.

The officer called the CAT team, Combined Anti-drug Team, and the team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's home. Because the home was so close to F. K. White, Lake Charles Police Department notified the school system and made the decision to put the school on lockdown. The bomb squad was called because while investigating, officers found a hand grenade, however, it turned out to be fake.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:45 am

