Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 26 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 26

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Richard Lee Jr. Wolfe, 37, Westlake: In park after hours, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 44, Lake Charles: Parole detainer. 

Brandon Paul Zackery, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt. 

John Michael Baudoin, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things. 

Hilton Adam Malveaux, 56, Opelousas: Failure to register as a sex offender. 

Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 34, Opelousas: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated. 

Gerald Fletcher Jr. Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Possession with intent to sell, illegal carrying of weapons. 

Ramona Lynn Matthews, 48, Jennings: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Robert Paul Roy, 21, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms. 

Jarod Scott Perkins, 36, DeQuincy: Battery, simple battery of the infirm. 

Ted Daniel Blanchard, 24, Westlake: Instate detainer. 

Ashley Renee Tommasi, 36, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court. 

Darrell Andre Simmons, 39, Lake Charles: Battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence. 

Dustin Joseph Jumonville, 26, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass. 

Henry Joesph Anthony, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, simple criminal damage. 

Daniel Lejames Doyle, 27, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice. 

