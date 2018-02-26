Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 26

Richard Lee Jr. Wolfe, 37, Westlake: In park after hours, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 44, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Brandon Paul Zackery, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt.

John Michael Baudoin, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Hilton Adam Malveaux, 56, Opelousas: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Donavon Jamayel Boutte, 34, Opelousas: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Gerald Fletcher Jr. Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Possession with intent to sell, illegal carrying of weapons.

Ramona Lynn Matthews, 48, Jennings: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Robert Paul Roy, 21, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Jarod Scott Perkins, 36, DeQuincy: Battery, simple battery of the infirm.

Ted Daniel Blanchard, 24, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Ashley Renee Tommasi, 36, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court.

Darrell Andre Simmons, 39, Lake Charles: Battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Dustin Joseph Jumonville, 26, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.

Henry Joesph Anthony, 27, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, simple criminal damage.

Daniel Lejames Doyle, 27, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice.

