Christus Southwestern Louisiana launches healthy senior program

Christus Southwestern Louisiana has launched a healthy senior program.

Christus Healthy Seniors is a new program designed to provide seniors in Southwest Louisiana the educational resources and access to quality health care they desire, according to Lisa Guerrero, Director of Marketing and Communications at Christus Lake Area Hospital.

"We empower our local senior members with the tools, knowledge, and roadmap if you will, to stay as healthy and active as possible," Guerrero said.

The program is offering easy access to specialists, complimentary wellness screenings, and cutting-edge health care service delivery at two great hospitals.

Members receive a quarterly calendar of events for screenings, physicians programs where they can help schedule appointments, weekly exercise and fitness classes, social activities and opportunities for fellowship with other seniors.

For more information, visit www.Chrisushealth.org/Lake-Area or www.Christushealth.org/st-patrick.

