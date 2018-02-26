Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S9 will let users make own emojis

Samsung revealed the new Galaxy S9 phone in Barcelona, Spain Monday.

DJ Koh, president and head of IT & Mobile Communications Divisions, says, "With the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera." The camera has a "super slow-mo" feature which captures 960 frames per second. The phone also features a "low light camera" that can adjust to low or bright lighting environments.

The S9 also features "AR emoji" which lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds, and acts just like the user. Also, an intelligence platform called "Bixby" translates foreign languages and currency in real time.

Other features include iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition, keyboard connections, water and dust resistance, and more.

Samsung will release the phone Mar. 16, 2018 and preorders are available on Mar. 2, 2018. It retails at $719.99 for the S9 and $839.99 for the S9+ with monthly payment options.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.