Southwest Louisiana booking report: Feb. 26

Donnie Gates, 31, Iowa: Direct contempt of court, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Jacolby Cooper, 19, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense, Illegal carrying of weapons.

Latoya Morris, 31, Lake Charles: Second degree battery, direct contempt of court.

Colton McDonough, 24, Iowa: Direct contempt of court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000.

Chris Cantu, 22, Alamo, TX: Operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer, careless operation.

Whitney Smith, 30, Lake Charles: theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000, Illegal carrying of weapons, possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars, simple burglary, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Earl Pete, 35, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, simple burglary.

Donald Tyler, 51, DeQuincy: Instate Detainer.

Joshua Shelden, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.

Maurice Caraway, 58, Vinton: Two counts of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in a presence of CDS, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Leo Lawler, 25, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, maximum speed.

Duffy Moore, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Tayvon West,24, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Brandy Brister, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Quinton Henry, 32, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, criminal trespass, direct contempt of court, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited possession of synthetic marijuana.

Bethanie Harris, 20, Lake Charles: Two counts of simple battery, theft less than $1,000, criminal mishchief, direct contempt of court.

Tamara Dunn, 29, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Hugo Alcantar, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Montray Woodfolks, 19, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Darrion Rosette, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen firearms, two counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000,

Joshua Berry, 19 Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,00 but less than $25,000.

Joseph Portie, 26, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

