Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 23, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Tommy Lee Foy, 25, Sulphur: Battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Tranese Nicole Jones, 33, Sulphur: Aggravated assault

Lawrence Quintin Malveaux, 32, Lake Charles: Home invasion, violation of protective orders, simple battery. Bond: $2,000.

Mose Allen III, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture, produce or distribute. Bond: $10,000.

Terrell Levon Price, 39, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with violence or force. Bond: $1,000.

Randall Keith Laird II, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jaemar Danae Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Alter prescription for a drug; unlawfully prescribing, distributing, or assisting in illegally obtaining drugs. Bond: $10,000.

Sheila Lynn Glenn, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace. Bond: $1,000.

Tye Whittany Cisneros, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court.

Dujuan Jerel Johnson, 36, Slidell: Money laundering, parole detainer, instate detainer.

Noah Celestine, Jr., 47, Iowa: Possession of drugs.

Christopher Scott Boudreaux, 25, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

James Christopher Shelton, 47, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, instate detainer.

Deanna Michelle Bradford, 33, Oakdale: Direct contempt of court.

Sonny James Luquette, 48, Lake Charles: Theft, home improvement fraud.

Matthew Brian Hogan, 22, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary, negligent injuring.

Kaylee Lynn Frye, 26, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.

Dorreal She'ree Barrow, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Aundrea Antoinette Andrepont, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Markeith Darel Guidry, 30, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an uninhabited dwelling, first-offense possession of marijuana.

Nathaniel E. Ryan, 32, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, public intimidation and retaliation, disturbing the peace.

Dmarcus Reginald Nedean Smith, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Justin Elijah Primeaux, 21, Broussard: Instate detainer.

Darren Sorkis Foreman, 41, Lake Charles: No motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, direct contempt of court.

