Welsh High School head football coach arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Welsh High School head football coach arrested

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office) (Source Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The head football and track coach at Welsh High School was arrested and charged on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office deputies responded to a call after an off-duty deputy was contacted by a concerned mother. Deputies spoke to the victim at her friend's place and she stated that she had been punched and she had a red, swollen eye after an argument between her and a family member, John Michael Richardson, 45, of Jennings. The victim also added that her family member pulled her shirt and struck her in the face.

Deputies then met with Richardson at his residence and he stated that he did grab her when she pushed past him but denied hitting her. 

Richardson was arrested and charged with battery by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office and he bonded out Sunday evening at $1,000. He has been a coach at Welsh High School since 2013. 

We reached out to Richardson, who declined to comment at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

