Alcohol Awareness Week at McNeese State University

By KPLC Digital Staff
McNeese State University's Counseling Center and Health Services will sponsor educational programming on campus during Alcohol Awareness Week that runs from February 26-March 2.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State University’s Counseling Center and Health Services will sponsor educational programming on campus during Alcohol Awareness Week that runs from February 26-March 2.

The goal is to increase awareness about responsible alcohol use among McNeese students, according to Ramie Thibodeaux, director of student health and development at McNeese. 

On Monday, February 26 students can drop by tables from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 in the Quad and pick up information that promotes healthy, sensible and legal alcohol use among college students.  

On Tuesday, February 27, motivational speaker Dan Faill from Campuspeak, an organization based in Orlando, Florida, will present two programs on “A Night to Forget: The Intersection of Blackouts and Sex” at 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. in Stokes Auditorium of Hardtner Hall.  

Faill’s talk will focus on responsible alcohol consumption and sexual assault prevention.

A native of North Carolina, Faill will use humor and personal stories to help create a deeper understanding about these tough topics as well as provide statistics that affect collegians concerning blackouts, sexual assault, consent and the effects of alcohol on the body and memory function. 

