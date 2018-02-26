CITGO E-Recycle day

Every year there are thousands of electronics that get thrown away improperly.

Things like computers, televisions, phones and other consumer electronics contain hazardous material that can be harmful.

On Saturday, March 3, CITGO is holding their annual E-Recycle day to help you dispose of your unwanted electronics safely.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can bring your electronics to the McNeese Cowboy Stadium parking lot in Lake Charles to get rid of your items.

Items that will be accepted for recycling:

Computers, computer monitors, computer peripherals

Printers, fax machines, keyboards

Photocopiers

TVs, VCRs, Stereos

Home and Office Phones, Mobile Phones

Consumer Electronics

Items that will NOT be accepted:

Smoke detectors, fire alarms

Dehumidifiers

Large Appliances (i.e. refrigerators)

Medical equipment

Units with sludge or liquids

Mercury Items that will be accepted for recycling:

Thermostats

Thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury

Lamps (fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, neon, mercury vapor, high-pressure sodium and metal halide).

