State police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

The investigation continues into a fatal auto-pedestrian crash east of Lake Charles.

State police say, 50-year-old Kelly Ray White of Lake Charles was standing in the eastbound lane of Highway 90 in front of the Sunrise Inn, Saturday night, when he was struck by a car.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis.

At the time of the crash, White was wearing dark colored clothing while standing in the roadway. A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light colored clothing with reflective materials, and to carry a flashlight at night.

Troop D has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths so far this year.

