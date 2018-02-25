Spillway gates lowered to 2 feet as Toledo Bend level recedes

The latest advisory from the Sabine River Authority announces lower water releases from Toledo Bend Reservoir with all gates now down to 2 feet. This comes after higher releases were reported late last week with gates that had been up to 4 feet at one point.

The authority’s website lists this information in its latest advisory stating a reservoir level down to 172.67 feet as of Monday morning.

The Sabine River is still in a major flood at Bon Wier with heights about 6 feet above flood stage but leveling off before gradually receding through the week ahead out of major flood stage.

Downstream, the water remains high at Deweyville with the river in moderate flood stage at over 2.5 feet above flood stage.

Rain in the forecast through mid-week should not cause any considerable amount of additional rise in the river with most areas receiving around 1 inch of rain or less with our cold front Tuesday night.

Up-to-date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges can be found here.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.