All spillway gates now open at 4 feet at Toledo Bend

A higher lake level at Toledo Bend Reservoir has forced higher releases from the spillway overnight by the Sabine River Authority with all 11 gates now open at 4 feet.

The authority’s website lists this information in its latest advisory stating a reservoir level up to 173.32 feet as of midnight Friday.

This is in hopes that the higher releases will alleviate a rising reservoir that was hit hard by heavy rain over the past 48 hours along with additional inflow from water arriving into the reservoir from farther upstream.

The creates problems for those living south of the dam along the Sabine River in Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes as flooding will become more of a problem over the days ahead.

The forecast crests will likely change, but as of now the gauge at Bon Wier is expected to crest over 6.5 ft. above flood stage at 36.6 ft by Monday morning. This will result in major lowland flooding with up to 3 feet of water covering Sabine Sands Rd.

Downstream, the water will rise at Deweyville with a rise to 27.6 ft. by early Tuesday morning with additional rises thereafter. At these levels, flooding will be similar to that of the flood of March 2001 with homes in Deweyville taking in water. Flooding of homes in the Indian Lakes and River Oaks sections will occur with a few homes in SW Beauregard Parish having some flooding as well. The western portion of Calcasieu Parish around Niblett’s Bluff Park will also flood.

Even further south, rises along the Sabine will flood some roads in Orange, with backwater flooding along Adams Bayou in Orange County, Texas. Water will surround the Louisiana and Texas welcome centers off I-10 by next week.

In summary, those living near the Sabine River should pay close attention to the rising river levels and be prepared to take action if higher releases occur from Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Up-to-date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges can be found here.

