6 of the 11 spillway gates now closed at Toledo Bend

The Toledo Bend Reservoir level is lower this morning with the Sabine River Authority reporting a level of 172.15 ft. and falling.

As a result, its spillway operations have reduced water releases to 5,000 cubic feet per second with 6 of the 11 gates closed and the remaining 5 open at 1 foot each.

River levels at Bon Wier and Deweyville continue to slowly fall back into minor flood stage but remains above 25 ft. at Deweyville. At levels above 25 ft. flooding continues to occur on the south side of Niblett's Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Up-to-date reservoir elevations and releases as well as links to specific river gauges can be found at www.srala-toledo.com

