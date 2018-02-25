Cowgirls Defeat Arkansas 6-5 In Comeback Fashion

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.—McNeese softball erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth inning against Arkansas here Sunday at the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Invitational, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over the Razorbacks to complete tournament play undefeated at 5-0 and improved to 13-3 overall.



Senior Carleigh Chaumont had herself a career day picking up three of the seven McNeese hits. Chaumont went 3 for 3 with three RBI. One of Chaumont’s hits was a two run home run that tied the game in the seventh. She also doubled in the fifth. Junior Aubree Turbeville went 2 for 2 with two RBI and hit her first career home run.



Sophomore Alexandria Flores picked up the win in relief to improve to 5-2 on the year. Flores replaced started Caroline Settle who threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits with four walks. Flores faced two batters in the seventh and got the two batters she faced to ground out.



“I’m proud of the fight and resilience our team showed today,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We kept competing and were able to get something going in the back half of the game. Settles (Caroline) pitched an outstanding game and kept us in despite some early defensive miscues. Chaumont (Carleigh) had an exceptional day at the plate and Aubree (Turbeville) picked a good time to hit her first career home run.



The Razorbacks took a 5-0 lead after 4 ½ innings before the Cowgirls started their comeback. Hailey Drew put the Cowgirls on the board via a double steal before Chaumont doubled to left to score Turbeville to pull the Cowgirls to within three runs, 5-2.



After a scoreless sixth inning, McNeese used four hits and four Arkansas errors to complete the comeback and pick up the win.



Turbeville began the bottom of the seventh off with her first career home run that went over the left field fence to cut the Arkansas lead to 5-3.



After pinch hitter Demi Boudreaux struck out swinging but reached first on a pass ball, Chaumont tied the game up at five all with a two run home run to left field.



The McNeese batters stayed patient at the plate and eventually loaded the bases after Brenique Wright was hit by a pitch, a single by Erika Piancastelli and a walk by Morgan Catron, setting up the game winning hit.



Sophomore Alexandria Saldivar came in to pinch hit and she delivered the game winning single to right field that scored pinch runner Toni Perrin to end the game for the 6-5 Cowgirl win.



McNeese will return home before getting back on the road for a single game at UL-Monroe next Wednesday.

