McNeese Picks Up Two More Wins At Madeira Beach Inv. On Saturday

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.—Madeira Beach has been a good place for McNeese softball this week as the Cowgirls picked up two more wins on Saturday at the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Invitational behind freshmen pitchers Amber Coons and Ashley Koncir to improve to 12-3 on the year and 4-0 in tournament play. The two wins also extended McNeese’s winning streak to seven games including wins over #9 Florida State and North Florida earlier in the week and a win over Southern Miss to close out the Southern Miss Black and Gold Tournament last Sunday.



McNeese picked up a 6-2 win over Manhattan Saturday morning and a 9-1 win over Delaware later in the afternoon. The Cowgirls will face Arkansas at 8 a.m. (central time) Sunday morning to conclude tournament play.



The Cowgirls, serving as the home team against Manhattan, took an early 2- lead in the first inning thanks to a two run home run by Brenique Wright. The homer is Wright’s fourth of the season.



Manhattan tied the game at two all with two runs in the third but the Cowgirls got those two runs back in the fourth to regain a 4-2 lead before adding two more insurance runs in the sixth on a two RBI single by Hailey Drew for a 6-2 lead.



Freshman Amber Coons improved to 2-0 on the season with the win. Coons hurled five innings and allowed four hits.



“We pitched well and played good defense, said head coach James Landreneau. “Coons gave us a quality start. She was able to get off the field quick. Flores came in relief and did a good job of securing the lead for us.”



In the win over Delaware, Morgan Catron started the scoring off with a home run, her fourth of the season for a 1-0 lead.



McNeese blew the game open with five runs in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Erika Piancastelli blasted her fourth home run of the week and third of the tournament. A bases loaded walk by Alexandria Saldivar gave McNeese a 3-0 lead. A single by Justyce McClain and a sacrifice fly by Wright scored the fifth run of the inning for McNeese.



Delaware scored their lone run in the fourth on a Cowgirl error before McNeese picked up the run-rule win with three runs in the fifth inning. RBI singles by Drew, JaMaiya Miller gave McNeese an 8-1 lead before Lauren Brown ended the game on a RBI single to first base that scored Aubree Turbeville for the 9-1 win.



Koncir picked up her first career win going the distance and one unearned run on three hits and one walk.



McNeese collected nine hits in the game with Drew and Piancastelli picking up two apiece.



“We were able to get a couple of big hits early with Catron and Piancastelli’s home runs. We had to grind out some at bats and were able to get some timely hitting. Hailey Drew had two good at bats with a couple of RBI.”

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.