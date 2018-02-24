Hundreds enjoy varieties of beers at LA Winter Beer Festival - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hundreds enjoy varieties of beers at LA Winter Beer Festival

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All the beer one could ever want was in downtown Lake Charles Saturday. 

The 4th annual Louisiana Winter Beer Festival brought in thousands of people ready to test out plenty of beer. 

Beer from all over the world was in one place Saturday---downtown Lake Charles.  

Nick Villaume/co-organizer "I want to highlight downtown that was really one of the reasons we started this was to be able to highlight what's going on downtown, and what a great downtown area we have," said Nick Villaume, co-organizer of the festival. 

So with that the Louisiana Winter Beer Festival was born. Villaume moved back to Lake Charles and decided to create the festival four years ago. 

"It's just the idea that you can try beer that you wouldn't normally get here in Lake Charles," he said. 

With over 125 beers from over 40 different breweries it's a festival residents have grown to love.

 "I love the beer, I love the music, it's fantastic," said Gabriel Townsley. "It's a lot of fun." 

"You have a lot of volunteers down here doing great work, handing out drinks to people who live in town," said Scott Dellasperanza. 

"These guys start out practicing as amateurs, and now their starting beer companies and you get to taste it for the first time," said Michael Yoes. 

Breweries enjoy sharing their beer with the community too. 

 "It just really gives people a chance to try something new and it gives smaller companies a chance to really get their product out more than just seeing it on the shelf," said Addi Eversong who works for Chilero beer. "You actually get to try it and I think it's good for small businesses."  

With so many choices which beer is the best? 

"I'm going to have to go with the Crying Eagle Hot Blooded IPA," said Townsley.

"I'm a Shiner Bock guy personally so I like the Shiner Bock 10," said Dellasperanza. 

"I really like the Shiner strawberry, but I normally do Stouts and Porters," said Julie Smock. 

"The guys at Broken Wheel, I think they are from Marksville, Louisiana," said Yoes. "There beer is the best every year." 

And for those who don't have a favorite just yet, they left with plenty of options to choose from. 

Villaume says he plans to bring the festival back next year. He also says he's working on a bacon festival for the city in the future. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

