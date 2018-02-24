Wilson records his 13th double-double in 88-79 win over HBU

LAKE CHARLES – Quatarrius Wilson earned his thirteenth double-double in McNeese’s 88-79 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday. The Cowboys defeated the Huskies for the second time this season, sweeping HBU on the year.

Wilson ran away with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win, his 13th double-double is the most amongst the Southland Conference. The 13-rebounds pulled down by Wilson are good for his 15th game with more than ten, another SLC player high.

The Cowboys were able to hold HBU’s top scorers Ian DuBose and David Caraher to a combined 15 points.

McNeese made a season low one three-pointer in the win, which came in the first half, forcing it to rely heavily on its opportunities at the free-throw line. The Cowboys sank 25 of their 30 attempts off of 22 personal fouls by the Huskies.

Junior Jarren Greenwood finished with a game high 21 points; the team assist-leader added four more to his stat sheet as well.

Kalob Ledoux who was back in double-digits this week with 14 points, brother Jacob Ledoux put up nine points of his own, with three rebounds and two assists.

James Harvey bounced back from his one-shot performance on Wednesday, to posting 10 points in the win. Senior LaBarrius Hill matched Harvey with 10 points of his own and added three steals to his stat sheet as well.

McNeese was able to outscore Houston Baptist in the paint, 44-36 and keeping up with its tempo game pace, outscored HBU 12-2 in the fast break as well.

The Cowboys would build an eight-point lead mid-way through the first half, but the Huskies would outscore McNeese 19-6 at the end of the half to take a 41-39 lead headed into the halftime.

The score would tie eight times in the second half alone, but an impressive showing at the charity stripe at the end of the game would help lift McNeese over Houston Baptist in the end.

With the score tied at 68-68, Greenwood put in a layup, followed by the same shot by Wilson. Then, in the final two minutes, the Cowboys went 10-10 from the line, outscoring HBU 12-6 and securing the win.

The Cowboys are on the road one last time this season on Wednesday, when they travel to Texas A&M Corpus Christi for a mid-week match-up. McNeese will then celebrate senior night next Saturday when it hosts Lamar.

