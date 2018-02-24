Cowgirls fall in OT to HBU, 67-61

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese women’s basketball was outscored 15-9 in overtime here Saturday, falling 67-61 to Houston Baptist.



McNeese 11-16 (7-9 SLC) suffered its fourth straight loss in a game where the Cowgirls were playing without Caitlin Davis, their leading scorer and Mercedes Rogers, their leading rebounder. Rogers has missed the last two games due to an injury and Davis was ruled out prior to Saturday’s game due to an illness.



Freshman Bre’Ashlee Jones and senior Dede Sheppard both recorded double doubles on the day. Jones ended the day with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sheppard scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Senior Jasmyn Carswell chipped in with 10 points.



Despite playing with seven players in uniform, the Cowgirls managed to keep the game close enough throughout the game and held as much as an eight point lead in the first half but went into the locker room with a slim 27-25 lead.



The Cowgirls extended its lead to six points again in the third quarter from seven straight points from Jones and two from Keara Hudnall. HBU (8-17, 5-11 SLC) wouldn’t go away as they scored the final three points of the quarter to cut the McNeese lead to 40-37.



The Huskies scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 41-40 lead and held as much as a six point lead twice in the quarter, the last being 52-46 with 2:35 left in regulation.

McNeese outscored HBU 6-0 in the final 2:35 minutes of the game. A layup by Sheppard and two free throws by Jones with 59 second pulled McNeese to within two points 52-50.



Following an HBU missed shot, Regan Bolton grabbed the rebound and immediately called timeout to advance the ball to the McNeese side of the court. Sheppard tied the game on a layup with 29 seconds and HBU ‘s attempt at a last second three-pointer missed, sending the game into overtime.



McNeese’s offense struggled in the overtime period as the Cowgirls were 3 of 8 from the field while HBU was 6 of 9 with 13 of its 15 overtime points coming from either Shannon Jones or Veronika Kirienko. Jones scored seven of her 11 points in the overtime period and Kirienko scored six of eight points of the game in the overtime.



McNeese will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.