Silver Spurs Rodeo Club hosts youth rodeo in Sulphur

A 30 year tradition continues as the Silver Spurs Rodeo Club held their first youth rodeo of the year. Held at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur, kids can sign up for multiple events, including barrel, polls, stakes, and even mutton busting: where kids can ride the sheep.

Edwin McCall, the Vice President of the Silver Spurs Rodeo Club, says that everyone is invited to come, watch, and enjoy the rodeo. "The neatest thing is the family environment. You know, we start out in the mornings and it is a full day of your family, and it is a safe environment, and we work hard to make it a safe environment and make sure everyone is having a good time. And they are winning and learning about ethics, they are learning good work ethic."

The rodeos are held at the West Cal Arena is Sulphur, and those who wish to participate are encouraged to show up around 8 a.m. The next youth rodeo will be held March 17.

If you are interested in more information about upcoming youth rodeos or the Silver Spurs Rodeo Club, click HERE.

