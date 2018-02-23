Big innings do in Cowboys in 12-1 loss to Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The big inning was the thorn in the McNeese Cowboys side once again, this time on Friday night when Texas State scored five runs in each of the fifth and seventh innings to post a 12-1 win over the Cowboys in game one of a three-game baseball series.



But the big frame in the seventh inning was aided by a fielding error and two wild pitches as the Bobcats (2-3) were able to put the game away over McNeese (0-5).



Game two will carry a 4 p.m. first pitch on Saturday as Bryan King is scheduled to get the start on the mound for McNeese.



Aidan Anderson (0-2) suffered his second straight loss after he gave up six runs, five of those earned, on eight hits in four innings of action. Tyler Wesley, Gavin Sonnier and Avery Fliger combined to throw four innings while allowing six runs, only one earned, on six hits.



The Cowboys continued to struggle at the plate for the second straight game, putting up just four hits. But on a positive note, three of the four were doubles, one by Shane Selman who led off the seventh with a knock down the left field line, then eventually scored on a throwing error by Bobcat catcher Jared Huber who was attempting to pick him off third.



That run wrecked the shutout bid for the Bobcats who used two pitchers in the four-hit, one-run outing with six strikeouts and two walks.



Starter Nicholas Fraze (1-1) got his first win of the season after going seven innings and giving up the one run, an unearned one, and two hits.



Texas State ended the game with 14 hits with third baseman Jaylen Hubbard and outfielder Dylan Paul each collecting three.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.