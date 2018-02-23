SWLApreps boys’ basketball first round playoff recap

The opening round of the boys’ basketball playoffs wrapped up Friday night. Out of 29 Southwest Louisiana teams in play, only 11 advanced to the second round.

Below is a full list of finals from the first round:

Class 5A

(6) H.L. Bourgeois 64 - (27) LaGrange 61

(4) Walker 72 - (29) Sulphur 50

Class 4A

(7) DeRidder 64 - (26) Huntington 54

(14) Opelousas 55 - (19) Leesville 43

Class 3A

(10) Lake Charles College Prep 61 - (23) Avoyelles 59

(9) Washington-Marion 77 - (24) Marksville 58

(3) Sophie B. Wright 96 - (30) Iota 49

(11) Crowley 65 - (22) Jennings 44

(7) Richwood 74 - (26) South Beauregard 47

Class 2A

(28) Lakeside 65 - (5) Lake Arthur 59

(24) Rapides 62 - (9) Vinton 54

(4) Red River 70 - (29) Welsh 40

(10) Ferriday 62 - (23) Pickering 39

(2) North Caddo 80 - (31) Rosepine 59

Class 1A

(3) North Central 79 - (30) Oberlin 34

(5) Grand Lake 103 - (28) Block 47

(4) White Castle 93 - (29) Basile 30

(11) Merryville 56 - (22) Elton 45

(15) South Cameron 54 - (18) Kentwood 46

Class B

(12) Bell City 72 - (21) Stanley 36

(8) Doyline 74 - (25) Fairview 47

(10) Mt. Hermon 69 - (23) Lacassine 52

(11) Pitkin 55 - (22) Holden 42

(6) Elizabeth 65 - (27) Converse 56

(3) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*

Class C

(16) Grand Isle 50 - (17) Evans 45

(10) Starks 92 - (23) Plainview 43

(12) Atlanta 81 - (21) Reeves 58

(15) Hackberry 45 - (18) Dodson 40

(3) Singer - *First Round Bye*

(8) Johnson Bayou - *First Round Bye*

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.