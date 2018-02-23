BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Erik Tee - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Erik Tee

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC's Black History Month profiles wrap up with a man who has a voice for radio. 

As a kid he called radio stations, he helped carry equipment and even started working a station for free starting out. But that persistence was all Erik Tee needed to help him make it in the world of radio. 

Every car radio turned to 107.5 has probably heard that voice. 

The voice of radio personality Erik Tee. 

 "This is my getaway," said Erik. "This is my vacation. It's fun. From 2:00 to 7:00 you got Erik Tee."

For 17 years Erik's voice has been heard by thousands of people here in the lake area.

Even as a child growing up in Mississippi, Erik knew this was his calling. 

"I'd stay up all night long because I wanted to see if I could play music (from) twelve o' clock until midnight," said Erik. 

Erik's first job in radio was at the age of 14. 

"I actually worked seven months for free," he said. "I wasn't getting paid. My mom wasn't too happy about it, but it was something I enjoyed to do." 

That passion led him to multiple stations throughout Mississippi and Alabama before he finally settled here in Lake Charles. 

But Erik's road in radio wasn't easy. He says it was filled with people looking to see him fail. 

"I mean I had people telling me a long time ago that I would never make it out of Meridian," he said. "I had folks telling me that I would never go to another format because I was a black man, (that) it was no way that I could get another opportunity." 

But Erik defied those odds and recently he was promoted to operations manager at his station. As he crosses dreams off his list, there's still more.

"The bucket list is to eventually own my own radio station, so it's definitely something I'm going to work toward." 

That love for music and his community keeps Erik coming to work each day no matter how he's feeling. 

"I have to come in here and basically be me because somebody listening to me could be having just a bad of day that I'm having, and it's up to me to try to lift them up and try to get them some motivation so they can make it through the day," he said. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly