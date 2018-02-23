Guns for teachers debate escalates - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Guns for teachers debate escalates

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The whole country seems to be on edge after the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

A number of proposals are already on the table to try and prevent another mass shooting from happening.

Earlier in the week, President Trump suggested arming certain teachers and ending gun-free zones.

Terry Johnson, President of the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers, said teachers shouldn't have to take on that kind of responsibility.

"Let's leave that to the police," Johnson said. "That's what they're hired for. I just think that the best prevention for anything happening would be our safe school officers."

Johnson said teachers already have enough on their plates and believes addressing mental health could possibly lead to a solution.

"I'm hoping our mental health issues get taken care of more than trying to arm everybody," Johnson said. "I think that would be a great way to spend extra money because right now our counselors are overloaded."

We did reach out to the Calcasieu Parish School Board to see what their stance was on the issue.

They responded, "The Calcasieu Parish School Board does not support globally arming classroom teachers. Any sort of proposal regarding arming only certain teachers on a campus would have to be fully vetted and analyzed before we would offer any sort of support on this matter. Details including firearm training, safety, and security would have to be very specifically outlined before we could fairly take a stance on the issue."

