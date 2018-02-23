Lake Charles veterinarian sentenced in racehorse doping conspiracy

A Lake Charles veterinarian and a pharmacy in Nebraska were sentenced over a racehorse doping conspiracy.

Kyle James Herbert, 43, of Lake Charles, was involved with the selling of an unapproved opioid drug 40 times more powerful than morphine used to improve the performance of racehorses.

Hebert and Kohll's Pharmacy & Healthcare, Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska, were found guilty at the end of a nine-day trial. Kohl's Pharmacy operated as Essential Pharmacy Compounding, distributed a synthetic form of the drug Dermorphin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to The Food and Drug Administration, Dermorphin is a strong painkiller that masks a horse's pain and any pre-existing injuries. Depending on the dosage, it can also act as a stimulant. The FDA has not approved the drug for use in animals nor humans.

Herbert was sentenced to one year and three months in prison for one count of conspiracy, two counts of receipt of adulterated or misbranded drug with intent to defraud and mislead, and one count of misbranding a drug while held for sale with the intent to defraud or mislead. Herbert was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Kohll's Pharmacy & Healthcare Inc. was sentenced to five years of corporate probation and ordered to pay a $200,000 fine for one count of conspiracy and two counts of introduction of adulterated or misbranded drug in interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead.

