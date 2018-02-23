KPLC, St. Jude officially break ground on St. Jude Dream Home

KPLC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital officially broke ground on the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the site of the home in the Graywood Community.

Once the home is built, one lucky viewer in Southwest Louisiana will get the honor of calling it their own.

KPLC’s Vice President and General Manager John Ware and KPLC Midday host Mari Wilson took part in the ceremony.

Salvador Custom Homes will be building the home and donating materials, time, and labor to make the project possible.

"The value of the home is over $500,000. It's a two-story home with all the bells and whistles, appliances, washers and dryers, fully landscaped outdoor living and it's in Graywood, so it's a fantastic house in a fantastic location," said Christopher Salvador, owner of Salvador Custom Homes.

Tickets will go on sale in June. Each ticket will cost $100, which enters you into a raffle for the house and other great prizes.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids. A grand prize Dream Home winner will be selected in September.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.