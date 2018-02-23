Authorities: Jennings man bites officer during arrest

A man bit a deputy while being arrested, then bashed his head into the window of a patrol vehicle in an attempt to break it, authorities with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office was responding to a call at 3:30 a.m. on Sheridan Street in Iowa, about a drunken fight, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman. The resident said Miles Hoffpauir, 34, of Jennings entered the home drunk and began fighting with the residents.

When deputies arrived at the home, they Hoffpauir bit one deputy and fought with others while shouting racial statements.

Hoffpauir was charged with entry or remaining after being forbidden, simple battery, hate crimes, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, and simple criminal damage to property.

