CPSO arrests man on unauthorized entry charges

CPSO arrests man on unauthorized entry charges

By KPLC Digital Staff
Adam Person (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man for entering a home he didn't inhabit twice without permission.

The first incident happened on Feb. 9 where Adam W. Person, 29,  entered a residence on Theriot Road in Lake Charles, owned by an ex-acquaintance. The victim warned Person to stay away but Person even went as far as to send a photo of himself inside the residence to the victim.

The second incident was on Feb. 21. Person arrived at the residence and texted the victim to let them know he was there once again. When the police arrived at the scene, they cleared the residence but could not find Person and were unsure of how he entered the home. 

A short time later Person was located and questioned. He admitted to entering the home without permission on both occasions. Person was arrested and charged with 2 counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and his bond is set at $10,000. 

