Superintendent discusses repercussions of school threats - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Superintendent discusses repercussions of school threats

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: wikiHow) (Source: wikiHow)
OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

Allen Parish schools, like others across the country, are dealing with threats in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Superintendent Michael Doucet says every threat will be taken seriously and handled in a three-step procedure:

  1. The student will be removed from the school.
  2. Law enforcement will make a home visit to investigate.
  3. An expulsion hearing (including a counselor, principal, child welfare supervisor and the student's parents) will be held to determine possible recourse.

Doucet says this procedure was followed earlier this week when an Oberlin High School student made a comment regarding a gun. 

According to officials, the student was drawing a math problem on the board when a classmate pointed out that the radical sign, or square root symbol, looked like a pistol.

Doucet says the student drawing the problem made a comment like "Let's just get to work before I shoot you with a pistol."

Rumors spread quickly of the student planning a shooting at the school, which lead to his suspension and a search of his home. 

Investigators found nothing in his home to indicate a credible threat. An expulsion hearing was held and determined the student would be able to return to school Monday.

In another case at Oakdale Middle School, a student shared a Snapchat that threatened the school. She was suspended pending and an expulsion hearing will be held Monday, Feb. 26.

Doucet, along with Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, asks parents to talk to their children about these threats, remind them that talk of guns and shootings will not be tolerated, and urge them not to share any threat online.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly