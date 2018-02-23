Superintendent discusses repercussions of school threats

Allen Parish schools, like others across the country, are dealing with threats in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Superintendent Michael Doucet says every threat will be taken seriously and handled in a three-step procedure:

The student will be removed from the school. Law enforcement will make a home visit to investigate. An expulsion hearing (including a counselor, principal, child welfare supervisor and the student's parents) will be held to determine possible recourse.

Doucet says this procedure was followed earlier this week when an Oberlin High School student made a comment regarding a gun.

According to officials, the student was drawing a math problem on the board when a classmate pointed out that the radical sign, or square root symbol, looked like a pistol.

Doucet says the student drawing the problem made a comment like "Let's just get to work before I shoot you with a pistol."

Rumors spread quickly of the student planning a shooting at the school, which lead to his suspension and a search of his home.

Investigators found nothing in his home to indicate a credible threat. An expulsion hearing was held and determined the student would be able to return to school Monday.

In another case at Oakdale Middle School, a student shared a Snapchat that threatened the school. She was suspended pending and an expulsion hearing will be held Monday, Feb. 26.

Doucet, along with Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, asks parents to talk to their children about these threats, remind them that talk of guns and shootings will not be tolerated, and urge them not to share any threat online.

