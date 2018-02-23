Beyond the Classroom community spelling bee Friday

Children across Southwest Louisiana are coming to LCB Academy Saturday to try to spell their way to a payday.

Beyond the Classroom is hosting its second community spelling bee in hopes to get kids thinking about spelling in a positive light.

Charles Lockett founded the after-school organization, and says, “We think the spelling bee is very important, we want to give the kids the luster again about spelling. They’re taking spelling out of the curriculum right now, it’s a trend. We’re just trying to make kids be happy again about spelling, and spell those words out.”

Lockett and his wife, Tiffany, wanted to give local kids a place to learn outside of school.

“My wife, she loves kids, and I love academics, and we kind of combined them together and came up with our own learning center. We just wanted to do our kind of thing to help kids excel academically,” said Lockett.

The spelling bee will be at LCB Academy starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, and is open to the public.

