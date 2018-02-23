New mom says isolette helped save her premature baby's life

For moms-to-be, pregnancy is a time for preparing for the new addition.

But, for Sulphur native, Jillian Person, she was living the life of a normal college student with no idea she was expecting.

“I went into the hospital, I thought my appendix ruptured and the er doctor said I had kidney stones and then my water broke and I had a baby," Peterson said.

If being thrust into motherhood wasn't enough, baby Oliver was born at 32 weeks gestation.

Weighing three pounds, the baby had a hard fight ahead.

Oliver was born in Monroe, but shortly after his birth, Peterson got the call he needed to be transferred to Lake Charles.

“We went to get him he was in respiratory distress and nutritional imbalance," said Christus Lake Area NICU Director, Karen Jones.

Recognizing the need for better pediatric care in the lake area, Children's Miracle Network raised nearly $200,000 for a state of the art isolette.

“Everything we do in the unit, we can do in the field," Jones said.

Nurses at the NICU use the isolette multiple times a month to help babies just like Oliver.

It's the only way they can ensure a baby safely gets from one hospital to another.

There will be a NICU reunion on March 3rd to celebrate the babies who spent their first few days of life in the Christus Lake Area NICU.

