Southwest Louisiana booking report

Carlos Cruz-Rodriguez, 67, Cheeseburger, MD: Federal Retainer.

Marvin Cruz-Ortiz, 33, Pittsburgh, MD: Federal Retainer.

Kenneth Massey, 39, Jennings: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Ace Walls, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Justin Manuel, 37, West lake: Parole Violation.

Bobby Bryant, 28, Memphis: Federal retained.

Jordan Harris, 20, Lake Charles: Three counts of probation violation.

Nylon Fisher, 23, Lake Charles: Four counts of direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana.

Corey Brooks, 30, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute with intent, possession of marijuana.

Rodrick Dicks, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. and resisting an officer.

Schroeder Bunch, 39, Vinson: Two counts of violations of protective orders.

Salonika Wallace, 26, Orange, TX: Probation violation.

John Logan, 38, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Joseph Allen, 34, Sulfur: Cruelty to animals, aggravated, parole retained.

Ariel Gray, 24, Wood ville, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Melissa Lynn, 28, Keith ville, LA: ARC retained.

John La valley, 23, Sulfur: Monetary instrument abuse, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Dorian Thomas, 24, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, Unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, probation retained.

Marco Cantonal, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kevin Grandson, 45, Pensacola, FL: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent.

Gerald Carter, 45, Lake Charles: Four counts of probation violation.

