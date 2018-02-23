Sunrise Kitchen: Bronzed Red Fish with Crawfish Etouffee

SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his students, Ashtin Wiseman and Savannah Deskin, share a recipe for Bronzed Red Fish with Crawfish Etouffee. Bronzed Red Fish Ingredients: Two 8 oz. Red Fish filets

Blackening season

1 heaping tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 heaping teaspoon garlic powder

1 heaping teaspoon onion powder

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried leaf thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried leaf oregano Directions: Seasoning: Mix ingredients well and funnel into a shaker. Seal well and store in a cool, dry place.

Red Fish: Place a large skillet over high heat until it is very hot. Melt 1 cup of butter; put about 1/3 cup of the butter in a wide, shallow bowl and set the remaining butter aside. Dip redfish fillets (about 1/2-inch thickness) in the shallow bowl of melted butter to coat thoroughly and then sprinkle the fillets liberally with the seasoning blend. Season as evenly as possible. Arrange the fish fillets in the skillet and drizzle each fillet about 1 teaspoon of the remaining butter. Cook the fillets uncovered until charred lightly. Turn the fillets and once again drizzle with about 1 teaspoon of butter. Cook for about two more minutes. Serve the fish hot with melted butter on the side for each guest.

Etouffee Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups of butter, divided

1/2 cup of flour

2 small onions, finely diced

1/2 cup of bell pepper, finely diced

3/4 cup of celery, finely diced

1/4 cup of chopped green onion, bottoms

2 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon garlic

3 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

1 quart water

2 lbs crawfish tails

1/2 cup chopped green onion, tops

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Directions: Combine 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup of flour in a small saucepan. Stir while cooking for three minutes over medium-high heat. Keep this warm as you work, this is your roux.

In a four-quart saucepan, add 1/2 cup butter, onion, bell pepper, celery, and green onion bottoms; cook over medium heat while stirring for 8 minutes.

Add paprika, peppers, garlic, and chicken bouillon. Cook two minutes while stirring.

Add 1 quart water, and bring to a boil for five minutes.

Add reserved roux, stirring well with wire whip. Reduce heat to medium, and boil for three minutes.

Add crawfish, onion tops and parsley; stir in last 1/2 cup of butter. Turn heat to low until ready to serve.