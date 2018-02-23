Sunrise Kitchen: Bronzed Red Fish with Crawfish Etouffee - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise Kitchen: Bronzed Red Fish with Crawfish Etouffee

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

SOWELA Chef Roy Angelle and his students, Ashtin Wiseman and Savannah Deskin, share a recipe for Bronzed Red Fish with Crawfish Etouffee.

Bronzed Red Fish

Ingredients:

  • Two 8 oz. Red Fish filets
  • Blackening season
  • 1 heaping tablespoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 heaping teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 heaping teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf oregano

Directions:

  • Seasoning:
    • Mix ingredients well and funnel into a shaker.
    • Seal well and store in a cool, dry place.
  • Red Fish:
    • Place a large skillet over high heat until it is very hot.
    • Melt 1 cup of butter; put about 1/3 cup of the butter in a wide, shallow bowl and set the remaining butter aside.
    • Dip redfish fillets (about 1/2-inch thickness) in the shallow bowl of melted butter to coat thoroughly and then sprinkle the fillets liberally with the seasoning blend. Season as evenly as possible.
    • Arrange the fish fillets in the skillet and drizzle each fillet about 1 teaspoon of the remaining butter. Cook the fillets uncovered until charred lightly. Turn the fillets and once again drizzle with about 1 teaspoon of butter. Cook for about two more minutes. Serve the fish hot with melted butter on the side for each guest.

Etouffee

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups of butter, divided
  • 1/2 cup of flour
  • 2 small onions, finely diced
  •  1/2 cup of bell pepper, finely diced
  • 3/4 cup of celery, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup of chopped green onion, bottoms
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic
  • 3 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder
  • 1 quart water
  • 2 lbs crawfish tails
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onion, tops
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  • Combine 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup of flour in a small saucepan. Stir while cooking for three minutes over medium-high heat. Keep this warm as you work, this is your roux.
  • In a four-quart saucepan, add 1/2 cup butter, onion, bell pepper, celery, and green onion bottoms; cook over medium heat while stirring for 8 minutes.
  • Add paprika, peppers, garlic, and chicken bouillon. Cook two minutes while stirring.
  • Add 1 quart water, and bring to a boil for five minutes.
  • Add reserved roux, stirring well with wire whip. Reduce heat to medium, and boil for three minutes.
  • Add crawfish, onion tops and parsley; stir in last 1/2 cup of butter. Turn heat to low until ready to serve.
 

For more information about SOWELA's culinary arts program, you can visit https://sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts-120503.

