SWLApreps girls’ basketball quarterfinal round playoff recap

The quarterfinal round of the girls’ basketball playoffs wrapped up Thursday night. Out of 16 quarterfinal teams, Southwest Louisiana has four advancing to Alexandria, LA for Marsh Madness.

South Beauregard makes it back-to-back trips after winning the Class 3A title in 2017. Lake Arthur returns to the final four and will face Rosepine, who is making their first appearance since the 1970's. Merryville, led by Andrea Cournoyer, is back for the third straight season and is hoping to get back to the championship game.

Below is a schedule of our coverage teams' games at Marsh Madness:

(3) Jonesboro-Hodge vs (2) Merryville - 2/27, 1:15 PM

(5) Madison Prep vs (1) South Beauregard - 2/28, 8:00 PM

(14) Rosepine vs (2) Lake Arthur - 3/1, 4:45 PM

Below is a full list of finals from the quarterfinal round:

Class 5A-

Captain Shreve 71 - Sam Houston 70

East Ascension 60 - Barbe 57

Class 3A-

Loranger 59 - Iota 35

South Beauregard 72 - Wossman 62

Division II-

Ursuline Academy 49 - St. Louis 26

Class 2A-

Lake Arthur 68 - Rayville 53

Red River 80 -Oakdale 47

Rosepine 65 - Kinder 55

Class 1A-

Merryville 62 - Elton 38

Class B-

Florien 67 - Fairview 45

Holden 74 - Lacassine 40

Class C-

Atlanta 64 - Reeves 44

Simpson 47 - Singer 44

Summerfield 57 - Starks 42

