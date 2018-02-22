SWLApreps girls’ basketball quarterfinal round playoff recap

The quarterfinal round of the girls’ basketball playoffs wrapped up Thursday night. Out of 16 quarterfinal teams, Southwest Louisiana has four advancing to Alexandria, LA for Marsh Madness.
South Beauregard makes it back-to-back trips after winning the Class 3A title in 2017. Lake Arthur returns to the final four and will face Rosepine, who is making their first appearance since the 1970's. Merryville, led by Andrea Cournoyer, is back for the third straight season and is hoping to get back to the championship game.
Below is a schedule of our coverage teams' games at Marsh Madness:
(3) Jonesboro-Hodge vs (2) Merryville - 2/27, 1:15 PM
(5) Madison Prep vs (1) South Beauregard - 2/28, 8:00 PM
(14) Rosepine vs (2) Lake Arthur - 3/1, 4:45 PM
Below is a full list of finals from the quarterfinal round:
Class 5A-
Captain Shreve 71 - Sam Houston 70
East Ascension 60 - Barbe 57
Class 3A-
Loranger 59 - Iota 35
South Beauregard 72 - Wossman 62
Division II-
Ursuline Academy 49 - St. Louis 26
Class 2A-
Lake Arthur 68 - Rayville 53
Red River 80 -Oakdale 47
Rosepine 65 - Kinder 55
Class 1A-
Merryville 62 - Elton 38
Class B-
Florien 67 - Fairview 45
Holden 74 - Lacassine 40
Class C-
Atlanta 64 - Reeves 44
Simpson 47 - Singer 44
Summerfield 57 - Starks 42
