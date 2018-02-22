Man arrested after jumping on stage at church to yell about pizz - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man arrested after jumping on stage at church to yell about pizza rolls, ice cream and movies

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Sulphur Police Department) (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A man went to The Gathering church in Sulphur Sunday, walked on stage and started talking about pizza rolls, ice cream and watching a movie. 

Luckily security jumped in before anything more could happen. 

When two men came into The Gathering during service Sunday, senior pastor Casey Rader knew something just wasn't right. 

 "They were walking with a purpose, and I noticed they kept coming closer to the stage," said Rader. 

One of them actually made it onto the stage, capturing everyone's attention. 

"Honestly my first thought is he's got a gun," said Heather Grigsby. "This is going to end bad." 

But luckily it didn't end that way. 

 "He turned around and let out a big blood-curdling scream, and then went into a rant," said Rader. 

Security stepped in to get him off stage, and Sulphur Police arrested 24-year-old Dorian Thomas for disturbing the peace by public intoxication. 

"In hindsight, we know that he's here to make a name for himself, but in the moment, we didn't know what to expect," said Rader. 

With everything going on at schools and in churches, church members are grateful nothing bad happened that day. 

"So many people around the country can't say that," said Grigsby. "Things did happen in a bad way for them, and I'm very grateful it didn't happen the way I initially thought." 

Since Sunday's incident Rader says on top of adding extra security, they've changed up the seating arrangements in their sanctuary, have plans to start escorting late members to their seats and will keep the doors locked at all times now. 

And while he believes it's sad they have to resort to these measures in 2018 he understands why they have to be done. 

"We're dealing with people that are going through all different kinds of things in their life," said Rader. "They're struggling and so who knows what they're capable of."

Rader has been preaching at The Gathering for a little over three years and says this is the first time his church has experienced something like this. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved

