Active shooter training session being developed by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office

Active shooter training session being developed by Allen Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is offering an active shooter preparedness program for businesses, schools, and residents.

Recent threats to schools have raised concerns of people all across the country and in Southwest Louisiana. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office addressed some of those concerns on its website

As we watch the evening news and see the things that are happening around the world and our country, it is a growing concern as to when these situations will darken our front door. In response to these concerns, We are developing a program to help our citizens to deal with certain situations and to prepare for the response which may be needed.

The Sheriff's Office and other agencies are putting together a one-hour course to prepare the public for an active shooter situation.

The information session will be available to all interested groups and will include information on developing emergency action plans.

APSO reports the program material is being prepared now and will be available within the next couple of weeks.

To schedule a course, contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 639-4353, or email jricher@allenparishso.com.

