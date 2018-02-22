Congressman Clay Higgins weighs in on gun control debate

Is now a time for Congress to act on gun control?

In the aftermath of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, many have called for Congress to put an emphasis on more gun control in America to prevent another mass shooting.

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins was in Lake Charles Thursday to speak to the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana, and KPLC questioned him about whether the United States needs more gun control.

Higgins said it's "absurd" to suggest mass shootings are the result of an increase in prevalence or availability of guns.

"Weapons have never been more regulated than they are now," Higgins said. "Guns in America were barely regulated at all before the 60's. In the 50's any child could buy a gun from a seller if daddy sent him with the money."

Higgins said the answer doesn't lie within more rules and regulations.

"That answer lies within the mirror of our own soul," Higgins said. "Our nation has fallen and I believe the generations that will come after will not measure our generation by the fact we've allowed our nation to fall. But we will be measured by how we stand it back up. And we will not address the problems of our soul by adding additional laws on inanimate objects."

Higgins added he does believe legislation will be introduced soon by Congress on gun control.

President Donald Trump met with law enforcement officials Thursday on the subject, vowing to take action.

