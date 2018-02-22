Congressman Clay Higgins weighs in on gun control debate - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Congressman Clay Higgins weighs in on gun control debate

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Is now a time for Congress to act on gun control?

In the aftermath of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, many have called for Congress to put an emphasis on more gun control in America to prevent another mass shooting. 

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins was in Lake Charles Thursday to speak to the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana, and KPLC questioned him about whether the United States needs more gun control.

Higgins said it's "absurd" to suggest mass shootings are the result of an increase in prevalence or availability of guns.

"Weapons have never been more regulated than they are now," Higgins said. "Guns in America were barely regulated at all before the 60's. In the 50's any child could buy a gun from a seller if daddy sent him with the money."

Higgins said the answer doesn't lie within more rules and regulations.

"That answer lies within the mirror of our own soul," Higgins said. "Our nation has fallen and I believe the generations that will come after will not measure our generation by the fact we've allowed our nation to fall. But we will be measured by how we stand it back up. And we will not address the problems of our soul by adding additional laws on inanimate objects."

Higgins added he does believe legislation will be introduced soon by Congress on gun control.

President Donald Trump met with law enforcement officials Thursday on the subject, vowing to take action.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly